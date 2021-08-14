Officials at the University of Louisiana Lafayette is urging all students to get their vaccination against COVID now as once the FDA approves vaccines, they will be required.

FDA approval of all of the vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, and others, will come within weeks so UL officials are suggesting that all students get the vaccine now, as once the approval comes, you will have to have it to attend classes. The Fall semester begins on Monday, August 23.

You can click here if you are looking for a place to get a vaccine. If you need questions answered about the vaccine, or if you are still having trouble finding a place to get the vaccine, you can call 1-855-453-0774.

Dean of Students Dr. Margarita Perez wrote the following in a letter to students,

Your safety is our primary concern. We want to be able to offer you opportunities that create an engaging and memorable college experience. When it comes to COVID-19, only you can truly manage your health and safety. The choices we make individually can affect others and the type of semeester we will have. It starts with you.

As part of the message released by the University this week, officials say,

We expect the Food and Drug Administration to approve one or more COVID-19 vaccines soon. Once this happens, the University of Louisiana System will require all students be vaccinated. The University strongly encourages students to get vaccinated now in anticipation of the FDA's approval.

In addition to the future vaccine mandate, the mask mandate is already in effect at the campus. The testing for COVID for everyone, students, faculty, and staff also continues, and if you've been on campus you will know it's already in place.

The University says that any unvaccinated students can be randomly selected at any time to take a COVID test. They have five days to show results, and if they don't, they will not be allowed back on campus. There are a whole host of places to get a COVID test throughout Acadiana, including on the campus. Anyone vaccinated will not be required to be tested for the virus.

So, what do you do if you have been exposed to someone with COVID? Here is what the University wants you to do:

If you are fully vaccinated and are:

Asymptomatic, you do not need to quarantine and testing may be required. Symptomatic, you must test.

If your test result is negative, quarantine and isolation will be determined by your health care provider. If your test result is positive, you must isolate for at least 10 days.

If you are not vaccinated and are:

Asymptomatic, you must quarantine for 14 days. Symptomatic, you must test.

If your test result is negative, you must quarantine for 14 days or follow the recommendations of your health care provider. If your test result is positive, you must isolate for at least 10 days.



