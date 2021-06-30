Van Wells Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are apparently going to be adding a prep standout from The Lonestar State to their 2022 college football signing class.

Van Wells, who currently attends C.E. King High School, located in Houston, Texas, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

A 6-foot-2, 290 center, who can also play guard, Wells is listed by 247Sports as a 3-star prospect.

Some experts believe that Wells is one of the better players at his position in the entre country.

Wells is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Other schools that have also reportedly Wells include Air Force, Charlotte, Columbia, Dartmouth, East Carolina, Fordham, Georgetown, Houston, Maryland, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas St., Tulane, UTSA, and WKU.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.