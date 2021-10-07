Vermilion School Bus Involved in Crash

State police are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident involving a Vermilion Parish School Bus.

State troopers say that crash happened on LA 82 near Elie Road. According to eyewitness photos, the second vehicle involved was a pickup truck. Those photos show the truck went into a ditch after the crash.

Courtesy: JayCee Falcon

According to Vermilion Parish Schools Superintendent Tommy Byler, no children were on the bus. Byler says the crash happened before the bus began its route.

State troopers told us the road was clear, but witnesses in the area sent us photos showing the road was at least partially blocked while first responders worked to clear the scene.

No word yet on injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

