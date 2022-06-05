VIDEO: Coffee Pot Boiled Shrimp. Would You Try It?

I have seen some weird, yet innovative, ways to cook food. Personally, I have warmed up a sandwich, hot pocket, and even lefovers in and around an engine exhaust or manifold. Works like a charm. I even contemplated buying a kit that circulates your engine coolant in a coil that you slide a thermos in to keep it warm. I have seen ramen noodles cooked in various ways, and I have even made a grilled cheese sandwich with an iron. This video brought a whole new light to "coonass ingenuity". "Boiled" shrimp in a coffee pot just doesn't seem quite right.

Before I explain what is happening, you should be very cautious when cooking meat in general. Internal temperatures are extremely important and undercooking things, such as shellfish, could lead to severe sickness or even death. No one made me write that, but I feel someone would say something above me if I didn't throw out that disclaimer before we talk about what is going on in this video.

For all intense and purposes, these guys from Southern Boyz Outdoors are legitimately cooking shrimp in a coffee pot. The story goes that they got the recipe from a guy in Houma, La. That makes much more sense now, doesn't it? They throw in potatoes, garlic, and even lemon as they prep for the "boil". They fill up the water reservoir with a combination of water and actual liquid boil. After the percolator is prepared, they throw a pound of shrimp in the pot, add a coffee filter, and put the powder crab boil in the filter.

After the first pass, it looks like they may have failed at this. Nope, they weren't done. They took the water in the pot and poured it right back through for another round. After the second round, they start checking the temperatures, thank God. Round three gets them to the temperature and time out just about right. What are the results? Well, in a pinch, I guess it would work for a pound of shrimp. I really don't suggest using your own coffee pot or your break room coffee pot for this. Plus, the clean-up seems absolutely horrible. Guess I will go back to manifold Chef Boyardee instead.