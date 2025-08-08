LIVINGSTON PARISH (KPEL) — A man from Louisiana has been sentenced to over a decade in prison after being found guilty of secretly recording victims, including a child, in a shared bathroom.

41-year-old Christopher Lee Johnson of Satsuma was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years in the Department of Corrections and is now required to register as a sex offender once he is released, according to WAFB.

300 Secret Videos Discovered

The disturbing case began after one of the victims found a memory card with over 300 videos that had been recorded in a shared bathroom without their consent.

Following the complaint, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office launched an investigation, obtaining enough evidence to arrest Johnston shortly after.

The evidence discovered on his cell phone also involved explicit material, including videos of a minor.

On July 10th, Johnson was convicted on six counts of video voyeurism as reported by WAFB.

What Is Video Voyeurism?

Under Louisiana law (R.S. 14:283), video voyeurism refers to the secret recording of individuals in places where they have a reasonable expectation of privacy, such as bathrooms, bedrooms, or dressing rooms, without their knowledge.

