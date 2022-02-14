Viral Video Asks – Can You Tell Which Dog Ate the Edibles?

The rise of cannabis and its use across the United States is on the increase. More and more states are making what was a contraband substance decriminalized. In fact, many states, such as Louisiana have legalized marijuana for medical use. And there are even more states across the country that allow recreational marijuana use.

While most people are familiar with marijuana in its smokeable or flower form, the drug does come available for use in several different ways. There is certainly the smokeable or flower form. That's just recently been legalized in Louisiana for medical use. There are also oils and tinctures which are absorbed through the skin or under the tongue, respectively.

There are also edible forms of the drug. In many cases, edibles, as they are called, include a specific volume of THC, that's the chemical that makes you feel buzzed, along with artificial flavors and gelatin. Many people like edibles or gummies because they are easy to carry. They are easy to use. And, the dosage can be customized by splitting the edible into smaller parts.

LaToya Brinson of Chicago uses cannabis in its edible form and she has found out the hard way that even though these gummies may taste sweet like candy, they are still medicine and need to be kept out of the reach of children and pets. Apparently at least one of LaToya's dogs got into her stash. Can you tell which K9 is the guilty party?

I will reveal LaToya's answer as to who the guilty pup is here in just a second but it's important that you know edibles and marijuana, in general, can be dangerous for dogs. However, there are many products that contain CBD, cannabidiol, and not THC, the stuff that makes you high. Those products have been shown to be quite beneficial for pets.

However, the products that contain THC are not suggested for pets. Veterinarians say that if your dog does eat an edible you should consult your Vet immediately. You will want to know how much of the edible they consumed and at what strength the edible was rated.

In some cases, you might need to bring your animal in for treatment where they may have to induce vomiting or give them a dose of activated charcoal to help remove the cannabis from their systems. And if the dosage is not that strong, your Vet might suggest that you just sit with your animal and monitor them over the next several hours.

In the case of LaToya Brinson's dogs, it became quite apparent that they both got into her stash of edibles. Granted one dog looks like he is totally blitzed and the other just looks nervous as hell they are both stoned. LaToya said that following this video they both slept for about six hours.

Please remember to keep all medications legal and illegal away from children and pets. But if you are wondering what your dog can and can't eat, we've solved that issue for your too.