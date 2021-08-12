Walmart On Ambassador Closes For Two Days To Deep Clean Store

According to a social media post, the Walmart on Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette will be closing its doors for two days to accommodate a deep cleaning and sanitizing of the entire store.

See the Walmart Lafayette - Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Facebook page announcement of the cleaning below.

According to their post, the store will close Thursday, August 12 at 2PM. It will reopen Saturday, August 14 at 7AM. This means the store will be closed for almost two full days.

The reasoning for the closure is to allow the store to perform a deep cleaning and sanitize the premises. They will also be restocking shelves during that time. Associates are instructed to report to work as scheduled.

See a Facebook post with a report from KATC-TV 3: Acadiana's Newschannel below.

According to the post, Walmart's corporate office sent out a release acknowledging the recent rise in COVID cases across the country and hope to assist health officials who continue to battle the pandemic.

The report also notes that the pharmacy will remain open, but for curbside pick up only.