Walmart Pulls Dancing Cactus Singing About Cocaine, Suicide, and Curses in Polish [Video]

A grandmother got quite a shock when realized what the toy she bought for her granddaughter was singing about!

A Brampton, Ontario woman recently bought an "Ainiyo Dancing Cactus" from walmart.com for her granddaughter for Christmas. The dancing cactus plays songs and dances along in three different languages; English, Spanish, and Polish.

YouTube Via CTV News

Walmart Dancing Cactus Toy

Ania Tanner, the woman who purchased the toy, tried the toy out when it was delivered, imagining the joy it would bring her sweet little granddaughter this Christmas.

Then, Tanner heard language coming from the dancing cactus that stopped her in her tracks.

According to Tanner, the cactus began singing about using cocaine, depression, and cursing like a sailor in Polish.

Tanner recognized what the cactus was saying because she's Polish.

Tanner tells CTV News -

"This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered for my granddaughter.

It just so happens that I am Polish and when I started to listen to the songs and I heard the words. I was in shock. I thought what is this some kind of joke?"

YouTube Via CTV News

So, what's up with the cactus singing about cocaine, depression, and suicide?

According to nypost.com, the song clip used for the "Dancing Cactus Toy" is “Where Is The White Eel?” — a Polish rap song by Cypis released in 2015 that features lyrics about drug abuse and death."

Reportedly, Cypis was unaware a clip of his song was being used by the Chinese manufacturer of the children's toy.

He plans to take legal action against the company.

walmart.com

Once Walmart was notified about the crude cactus, they took swift action and pulled the toy from sale while they investigate the situation.

In a statement to CTV NEWS, Walmart says the Dancing Cactus Toys are sold by a third-party retailer through their website.

YouTube Via CTV News

You can find out more from the video below, and read more over at ctvnews.ca.