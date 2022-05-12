Watch as Texas Man Catches 300 Pound 8 Foot Alligator Gar

You know the old fishing trick of holding the fish you caught closer to the camera to make it look bigger than it really is? Yeah, this guy had to do the exact opposite of that.

Man Catches 300 lb Alligator Gar Fish

A Sugar Land, Texas man just went through the fishing battle of a lifetime reeling in a humongous alligator gar weighing 300 lbs and measuring over 8 feet long.

He caught a dinosaur y'all.

Payton Moore caught this beast in a remote bayou area in Houston.

According to KPRC "Moore caught and released the 8-foot-2-inch fish in a remote area of a Houston-area bayou which he declined to name. He estimates it weighed more than 300 pounds."

As you'll see in the video, it took Moore around 15 minutes to reel the giant alligator gar in.

Apparently, the alligator gar is considered trash fish and uneditable in Texas.

Obviously, the alligator gar isn't the preferred fish at our dinner table in Acadiana, but at least we know how to make gar patties and bake em up.

From Wild Life on YouTube -

"In this episode, I catch a true river monster: an alligator gar several inches over eight feet long and estimated in the neighborhood of 300lb! Very few fish like this even still exist. Alligator gar are native species that play a key role in their environment."

