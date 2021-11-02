New Orleanians and Louisianians alike were forced to choose a side this past Sunday, between their beloved Saints and a son of New Orleans Leonard Fournette. Things got chippy at the end of the game between Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Fournette. They met at the end of the game and exchanged some heated words; however, Gardner-Johnson's teammates immediately came to his defense. Some of the players that came to CJ's defense included: Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, and Jeff Heath among other coaches and players.

This scene at the end of the game left New Orleanians and Louisianians confused, perplexed, and unsure of who to side with. The reaction on social media showed some siding with the Saints, while others siding with the former LSU player and hometown kid.

This however wasn't the first time Fournette and Gardner-Johnson have gotten into it before, during, or after a game. This feud goes all the way back to their days in college. In 2016 Florida came to Death Valley in a game where Leonard Fournette was not supposed to play. During the pregame, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson got into it with LSU cornerback Saivion Smith, which lead to a full-team brawl where Fournette can be seen getting into it with a Florida cornerback coach. This tussle leads Fournette to actually suit up and play!

This feud has all the makings of a beef that will continue throughout these two players' careers. It spawned in college and it is something that has continued to the NFL. Chauncey however did release a statement concerning the incident on Sunday.

The Saints do not play the Buccaneers again until December 19th, but you can bet your bottom dollar that all eyes will be on Fournette and Gardner-Johnson.