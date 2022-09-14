Saints vs Buccaneers Wednesday Injury Report

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Week 1 of the NFL season offered up some wild finishes, and the New Orleans Saints 27-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons was at the top of the list.

The Buccaneers didn't have too much drama in week 1, cruising to a 19-3 victory over a bad Dallas Cowboys squad.

Entering week 2, both the Saints and Bucs could be without key starters.

The first injury/practice report of the week was released this afternoon, and with names such as Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Cam Jordan, Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, and others on the list, the injury reports in coming days will be worth keeping an eye on.

Winston did enter the injury report during Sunday's game. When pressed by a reporter after the game as to the specifics of the injury, he elected to describe it as "pain everywhere".

Both Kamara and Ingram being limited in practice today is noteworthy and likely the reason New Orleans brought back running back Latavius Murray to the practice squad.

Here's a complete rundown of the Wednesday injury/practice report for both clubs.

FP - full participant            LP - limited participant           DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
DECameron JordanHipLP
RBAlvin KamaraRibLP
SMarcus MayeAnkleLP
WRTre'Quan SmithShoulderLP
RBDwayne WashingtonHamstringLP
QBJameis WinstonBackLP
TLandon YoungHipLP
RBMark IngramAnkleLP
GCalvin ThrockmortonIllnessLP
CNAlontae TaylorHipLP
CBPaulson AdeboAnkleDNP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
WRMike EvansCalfLP
RBLeonard FournetteHamstringLP
WRBreshad PerrimanKneeLP
TTristan WirfsAbdomenLP
QBTom BradyRestDNP
WRRussell GageHamstringDNP
WRChris GodwinHamstringDNP
WRJulio JonesKneeDNP
CBZyon McCollumHamstringDNP
TDonovan SmithElbowDNP

New Orleans (1-0) hosts Tampa Bay (1-0) this Sunday at noon in the Caesars Superdome.

Listen to the matchup locally on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM, 1420 AM).

