Watch: Vanderbilt Defender Leapfrogs Blocker, Forces Fumble, and Scores

Once again, it's been an absolutely outstanding Saturday for college football, and, once again, there have been some really memorable moments.

One of those memorable moments came in an SEC match-up between Vanderbilt and Missouri. As Missouri was backed up to its own goal line, a crazy sequence of events

Vanderbilt defensive back CJ Taylor looked like a champion hurdler as he evaded a blocker by leapfrogging over him and heading straight for the quarterback. But that wasn't the end of it.

Watch this.

Taylor gets to the quarterback before he can get the pass off, forcing a fumble as he brings the arm back. With the ball on the ground, he scrambles and gets it in the endzone, picking up a defensive touchdown in the process.

However, it wasn't enough to help the Commodores overcome Missouri, who won 17-14.

8 Saints, 3 Ragin' Cajuns Nominated for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame The first list of nominees for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame contains 8 former Saints, and 3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums.