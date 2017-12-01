Water Line Repairs Needed For Lewis Street

A water line in Jeanerette needs repairs to the Louisiana Department of Transportation says they will have close one lane on Lewis Street for the work.

Traffic will be down to one lane on Lewis Street at its intersection with Main Street starting one week from this coming Monday..

The work will be done from 7 in the morning until 5 o'clock in the afternoon.

Repairs will begin on Monday, December 11, and the project is expected to last through Friday, December 15.