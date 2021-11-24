Wayne Toups Set to Play in Big Lake This Weekend

Out in Big Lake, there is a beautiful bar called Castaways Island Bar. It features a real outdoorsy nautical-eqsue theme inside and out. The two-level venue features a bar upstairs on the inside, with a large balcony overlooking the property, and an open bar downstairs with firepits, swings, and pool tables.

It seems to be a well-kept secret in the Big Lake area, but Castaways is trying to let everyone know they are here and ready to provide entertainment to all of SWLA and SETX.

This Saturday, they are going to be ready to really show off with their Big Lake Fall Fest featuring headliner Wayne Toups. The festival will start at 2:00 pm and entertainment by Brandi Alyse begins at 3:00 pm. Wayne Toups will take the stage from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm with the closing act beginning at 7:30 pm of Sarah Russo and Dustin Gaspard. Castaways will also be raffling off a VIP section to watch Wayne from the side of the stage for 8 people, with proceeds going to St. Jude's Childrens' Hospital. Food will be available from Down South and Twisted Snow will have hot chocolate, nachos, and more to eat as you enjoy a beautiful evening in Big Lake, America.

Tickets for general admission are $25 and can be purchased on their website. Make your plans to head south for the weekend, and check out Castaway's Island Bar in Big Lake!