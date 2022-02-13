Valentine's Day is Monday, February 14 and love is in the air. This week will bring tons of breakups before the big day (saves from buying a gift for someone when you know the relationship is not working, fresh new relationships will bud and start to blossom and more engagement rings will be given this Valentine's Day than any other time of the year in anticipation of a brand new life to come with the one you love.

The old rule employing that you should spend three months' salary on an engagement ring no longer applies in 2022. You should spend only what you can afford and get what she likes within the budget...that's it.

So now that you have the ring, how do you present it to your significant other? If you were thinking about hiding it in something, consider this. In a recent survey, the top 3 foods to hide an engagement ring include foods that seem a lot risky.

Here are the Top 3 Foods to Hide an Engagement Ring when popping the big question.

On a Pizza is a very popular way to present an engagement ring to your future significant other. So popular, in some countries, Domino's has given away pizza rings.

Some people simply use a slice of pizza.

Believe it or not, a salad is another place to plop the ring.

Seems a bit dangerous, but it's a thing in 2022.

And to round out the Top 3 Places to Hide an Engagement Ring...in a sandwich.

Of the three most popular ways to deliver an engagement ring when proposing, this one seems like the worst idea. "Will you marry me? Oh, and sorry about the broken tooth."

However you do it, enjoy the moment. When it's right and you know it's right, your life will forever be enhanced.

