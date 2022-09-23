Week 4 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 4 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
THURSDAY
Acadiana 55, Lafayette 6
North Vermilion 35, Loreauville 21
Centerville 0, Jeanerette 8
Hanson Memorial 35, Highland Baptist 0
West St. Mary 0, St. John 41
Oakdale 20, Grand Lake 26
Covenant Christian 12, Central Catholic 48
FRIDAY
Westgate at St. Martinville (Listen live on ESPN Lafayette)
Teurlings at Notre Dame (Listen live on KPEL 96.5)
Ruston at LCA (Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1)
AES at Breaux Bridge
Crowley at Cecilia
STM at Catholic BR
Westminster at Hamilton Christian
Carencro at Sulphur
Comeaux at Sam Houston
Kaplan at Rayne
Vermilion Catholic at Erath
East Beauregard at Gueydan
Southside at New Iberia
Abbeville at Beau Chene
Eunice at Northwest
Delcambre at Lake Arthur
Southern Lab at Opelousas Catholic
LaGrange at St. Edmund (canceled)
Ascension Christian at North Central
Pickering at Welsh
Basile at Elton
Port Barre at Mamou
Iota at Ville Platte
Church Point at Pine Prairie
Jennings at Iowa
Northside at Mckinley
Catholic Ni at Leesville
Opelousas at St. Amant
Sacred Heart at Menard
Franklin at Central Lafourche
Cohen at Berwick
AJ Ellender at Morgan City
8 Saints, 3 Ragin' Cajuns Nominated for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame
Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area