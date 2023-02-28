Wendy’s Famous Chili Coming Soon to a Store Shelf Near You

Who doesn't just love Wendy's famous and delicious chili? Add in the fact that you can get it at a convenient drive-thru near you, it's a winning combination on any day you need some comfort food in your belly.

Well, now you'll be able to get some of that yum-yum in your local grocery store.

Wendy's chili will soon be available to purchase in single-serve cans at grocery stores nationwide.

There's no official release date yet but word on the streets is that some Kroger stores in a few markets already have it in stock.

As you can see in the post above, the canned chili won't actually be coming from Wendy's but from a packaged foods producer. However, we can assume they'll be using the classic Wendy's recipe.

By the way, that recipe includes the usage of leftover hamburger meat. (We bet many of you knew this already though.)

Wendy's founder Dave Thomas needed a way to use up leftover hamburger meat before its expiration date, so he combined the beef with beans, veggies, and spices to create a delicious bowl of chili.

In later years, Wendy's began making other uses of the chili and making things like chili cheese fries or as part of the chili & cheese baked potato.

Let's hope this new Wendy's chili in a can is as close to the delicious chili found in their restaurants. And if you get your hands on a can, send us your review.