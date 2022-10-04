YOUNGSVILLE – Gumbo/Chili Cookoff to Benefit Veterans November 5

What's better than a bowl of warm gumbo or chili on a cool November day? A warm bowl of chili or gumbo that is helping our veterans, that's what.

Come November 5th, you'll be able to grab a bowl or two to warm your insides while knowing that you are helping a great cause warms your heart.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9210 is hosting a Gumbo and Chili Cookoff on November 5th at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

Do you think that your gumbo will stand up against other recipes? Has your chili gotten rave reviews in the past? Do you want to help veterans?

If the answer(s) to any of these questions is "Yes!", then you need to be there to do your part.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

Grab a few friends and put together a team to compete. The entry fee for each team is only $75 per category (gumbo or chili). Whether you are trying for your first cookoff trophy or if you are trying to add to the collection, you are welcome. Call Phil at 337-858-5085 for more information.

If you would like to support veterans but you aren't too keen on your own cooking skills, bring the family to the Youngsville Sports Complex to enjoy trying the different entries. A mere $5 will secure a wristband for you to try as many of the entries as you'd like, with kids 12 and under getting in free.

Oh, if you are a veteran, you get in free, too.

Nixon Library Hosts Reunion For Vietnam Prisoners Of War Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images loading...

The Veterans of Foreign Wars began in 1899 when veterans of the Spanish-American War and the Philippine Insurrection came together to have a louder voice to fight for veterans' rights.

By 1936, membership in the VFW grew to near 200,000 strong. Today, membership, including Auxiliary members, stands at nearly 2 million.

The VFW has done more for advancing veterans' rights than many other organizations. They were instrumental in the establshment of the Veterans Administration. They pushed to create the GI Bill, the development of a National Cemetery System, and they continue to fight for compensation for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their service.

Fallen Soldiers Honored With "Flags In" Tradition At Arlington Nat'l Cemetery Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images loading...

The Veterans of Foreign Wars was also instrumental in the establishment of several war memorials, including the Vietnam Wall, the Korean War Memorial, the WWII Memorial, and the Women in Military Service memorials.

1. 1944 (or ANY) Willys www.ewillys.com loading...

Your participation in the Gumbo/Chili Cookoff on November 5th at Youngsville's Sports Complex will help the Veterans of Foreign Wars to continue its mission of helping fight for veterans' rights and assisting local veterans.