What Are Louisiana’s Top Shopping Holidays?

We all know Christmas automatically brings shopping. Unfortunately for many, that's what Christmas means... shopping. What should be one of the most joyous times of the year, celebrating the birth of Jesus, brings a lot of stress and anxiety to many. The reasons why could actually be a completely different article. (Mainly it's because our focus has turned more to what we're going to buy for Uncle Harold than the birth of our savior.. but I digress!) Having said that, you might be surprised to know that Christmas isn't the biggest shopping season of the year... in fact, number 1 might surprise you even more.

Get our free mobile app

According to the National Retail Foundation, Christmas, or even combining the "winter holidays" comes in second place. And Mother's Day is even further down the list. Surprisingly, the number one shopping season is Back to College. If you take a three year average for back to college spending, the average person spends $1152.98. A three year average for "Holiday Shopping" comes to $1014.45.

National Retail Federation National Retail Federation loading...

The list shows Back to School as the third largest shopping season, followed by Mother's Day. Were I a betting man, I would've thought Christmas would've come in first, then followed by Mother's Day. I wasn't even close. Mother's Day is 4th on the list followed by Easter.

National Retail Federation National Retail Federation loading...

The rest of the holiday shopping seasons' list actually continued to surprise me. Valentine's Day, sure... but I would've thought Super Bowl and Halloween would've been higher on the list, and Father's Day lower! It's also kind of sad to me that the 4th of July is as low as it is...until you think about it... other than flags, ribs and fireworks... what else do you buy for the 4th?

Top Employers in Shreveport Bossier Area Who are the top 10 employers in Northwest Louisiana?