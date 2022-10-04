What Every Parent Should Do as Threats Mount at Local Schools

It's time to talk.

In recent weeks we have seen a number of local schools go on lockdown due to a potential threat on campus.

Just recently Lafayette High School was on lockdown for most of the day as SWAT searched the entire school for weapons.

A threat was made not only against the school, but also towards several individuals by name.

So what is next or what can we do to put an end to these threats? That seems to be just a few questions many parents are asking these days on social media.

For starters, it is time for us parents to take action. If you pay your child's cell phone bill or the internet service he or she uses at home, you should be digging.

As parents, we need to be aware of what our kids are doing, saying, and searching for online. Sure, this may sound a little invasive, but we need to be aware of what our kids are doing on the internet and on social media platforms.

A person's "footprints" in the cyber world will detail a lot about the individual and it will tell you much more about who they are associating with.

in addition to investigating our kid's activities online, it is time that we all talk to our kids.

Just recently I had to explain to our son how serious it is if you threaten a school or anyone at school. Let's face it, there are things we could say 10-15 years ago at school that you just can't say now.

Schools and school districts are on high alert after some unfortuante events on camouses around the country. And I am fine with that.

Our children need to understand the consequences of their actions if a threat is made, and that must come from us, their parents. Ans yes, the legal consequence is serious enough that they will stay with someone for the rest of their life.

Look, we all live wild/crazy lives, we're everywhere and the days of the week fly by, but we must make time for our kids, and we must sit and talk to them.

Sadly, we should also be teaching or instructing them what to do in the event of a potential threat becoming reality at their school, and that again is accomplished through conversation.

While I'll never sit here and think I have all the answers, many parents are echoing what I've highlighted here and I just wanted to share this bit of information with you.

Together parents can put an end to threats at schools across this country, but it will take some effort and at times may be uncomfortable for us---but it must be done.