Who is the Couple Dancing in the Rain in the French Quarter?

Two people find a way to have the greatest time in the New Orleans French Quarter (at French Quarter Festival), dancing in the rain as though they are the only two people on earth. This couple is the epitome of how wonderful life can be demonstrating how you can have a good time anywhere, anyplace, anytime!

The music continues to play as the rain pours down onto the French Quarter streets of New Orleans as the couple has not a care in the world. They dance like it's their last day on the planet without a worry or concern on their minds. But who are they?

The video has been viewed over a million times. Are they from Louisiana? Out-of-towners? Who are they? Does anyone know them?

Whoever you are, thank you for doing what came naturally to you in the middle of the street, in the middle of a rainstorm. When everyone else ran for cover, you two showed everyone watching in person and now on social media around the world how awesome life can be when you live in the moment. All of us thank you!

Posting this video in hopes it finds its way to this couple who danced in the pouring rain at French quarter fest today, love this city. -Miranda O.