Who Was Arrested in Lafayette?
The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, October 8, 2021:
Name: Brian K Babineaux
Age: 53
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 12:00 pm
Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders , Second Degree Murder Charge ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: Blk ,,,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , RED BOXERS , MULTI COLORED , BLACK , BLACK , LOCK , , RED
SHIRT ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0343920,
Name: Charleecia Hines
Age: 24
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 10:15 pm
Charge: Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Sale, Distribution, Or
Possess , Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv; , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 400 Blk Dules ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION AND DRUGS WERE FOUND
Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE DENIM PANTS , ULTI COLORED SHOES , GREY RING ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0334906,
Name: David Arocha
Age: 43
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 7:30 am
Charge: Parole (Free Text) ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 0000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: RED SHIRT , GREY SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK BELT , GREY
HAT , BLACK SANDALS , BLACK PHONE , BLACK SUNGLASSES , BLACK KNIFE POUCH , 1 SMALL EXTRA WHITE BAG ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012866,
Name: Dentrel D Guillory
Age: 30
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 9:29 pm
Charge: Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 300 Blk Ema STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE
Property: BLACK , ASTHMA PUMP , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , RED BOXERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0345051,
Name: Derrell Lightfoot
Age: 36
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 2:54 pm
Charge: Operating Veh. With Suspended , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Resisting An Officer , Possession Of
Marijuana , General Speed Law , Flight From An Officer; Aggra ,
Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD
Address: 800 Blk Daspit ROA,New Iberia,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT
Property: RED SHIRT , BLACK , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK PANTS , , WHITE BAG MISC ITEMS , BLUE SHIRT ,
BLACK JOGGERS , BLACK SLIDES , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHORTS , GREY BOXERS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012864,21-0335001,
Name: Eli J Alexander
Age: 41
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 11:01 pm
Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Turning Movements And Required , Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii,
Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin , Man/Dist/Pos Of A
Sch.I; Marij , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 500 Blk N Washington STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND ALSO ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: BLACK , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SHIRT , GREY BOXERS , BLACK
SOCKS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0151452,21-0345124,
Name: Gregory J Eskine Jr
Age: 30
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 9:00 pm
Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Theft Charge , Forgery: , Theft Charge , Fugitive ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Cockpit ROA,Carencro,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: BLACK , BROWN , MULTI COLOR SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , GREY SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , GREY BOXERS , BLACK
KNEE BRACE , 2 YELLOW , YELLOW , GREY , GREY RUBBER , 1 BLACK ,
Associate(s): ANDREW ESKINE,
Incident Number(s): 20-0419085,21-0012868,20-9901803,21-0419085,
Name: Lorenzo Jackson
Age: 23
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 10:20 am
Charge: Resisting An Officer , Illegal Possession Of Stolen T , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: 100 Blk Live Oak DRV,Iowa,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A CALL OF SERVICE AND FOUND IN POSSESSION OF A ITEM THAT DIDNT BELONG TO
HIM
Property: YELLOW SHIRT , BLK PANTS , BLK SOCKS ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0344261,21-0344344,
Name: Paul A Ball
Age: 26
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 11:18 am
Charge: Hold For Court , Fugitive ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL
Address: 000 Blk Homeless STR,Lafayette,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS AND IS A HOLD FOR COURT
Property: GREY SHORTS , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE SHOES ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0012863,
Name: Thomas T Tucker Jr
Age: 28
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 9:30 pm
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD
Address: 1200 Blk Narrow STR,Thibodeaux,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE AND WAS FOUND TO HAVE ACTIVE WARRANTS
Property: BLACK , LA ID , BLACK SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLACK SHOES , BLUE BOXERS ,
Associate(s): MICHAEL RICHARD,
Incident Number(s): 21-0345037,21-0012867,
Name: Tyson J Thibeaux
Age: 43
Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 3:53 am
Charge: Prohibited Acts , It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin , Transactions Involving Proceed , Violation Of
Uniform Controlle , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In , Obstruction Of Justice ,
Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC
Address: Blk ,Lafayette,,La,
Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION AND DRUGS WERE FOUND
Property: BLK SHOES , BLK SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , KEYS , VOIDED MONEY RECEIPT ,
Associate(s):
Incident Number(s): 21-0335550,