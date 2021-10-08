Who Was Arrested in Lafayette?

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, October 8, 2021:

Name: Brian K Babineaux

Age: 53

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 12:00 pm

Charge: Violation Of Protective Orders , Second Degree Murder Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,,,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BLACK SHOES , RED BOXERS , MULTI COLORED , BLACK , BLACK , LOCK , , RED

SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0343920,

Name: Charleecia Hines

Age: 24

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 10:15 pm

Charge: Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Sale, Distribution, Or

Possess , Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv; , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 400 Blk Dules ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLUE DENIM PANTS , ULTI COLORED SHOES , GREY RING ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0334906,

Photo courtesy of saad-chaudhry-AqHIWSsF24I-unsplash

Name: David Arocha

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 7:30 am

Charge: Parole (Free Text) ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 0000 Blk Homeless ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON AN ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: RED SHIRT , GREY SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK BELT , GREY

HAT , BLACK SANDALS , BLACK PHONE , BLACK SUNGLASSES , BLACK KNIFE POUCH , 1 SMALL EXTRA WHITE BAG ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012866,

Name: Dentrel D Guillory

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 9:29 pm

Charge: Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 300 Blk Ema STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK , ASTHMA PUMP , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , RED BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0345051,

Photo courtesy of grant-durr-PPWXd6bvRoM-unsplash

Name: Derrell Lightfoot

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 2:54 pm

Charge: Operating Veh. With Suspended , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Resisting An Officer , Possession Of

Marijuana , General Speed Law , Flight From An Officer; Aggra ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Address: 800 Blk Daspit ROA,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON A ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: RED SHIRT , BLACK , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK PANTS , , WHITE BAG MISC ITEMS , BLUE SHIRT ,

BLACK JOGGERS , BLACK SLIDES , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHORTS , GREY BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012864,21-0335001,

Name: Eli J Alexander

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 11:01 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Turning Movements And Required , Prohibited Acts , Schedule Ii,

Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin , Man/Dist/Pos Of A

Sch.I; Marij , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 500 Blk N Washington STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND ALSO ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , WHITE SHIRT , GREY BOXERS , BLACK

SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0151452,21-0345124,

Photo courtesy of tim-photoguy-njg0l0yLaRQ-unsplash (1)

Name: Gregory J Eskine Jr

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 9:00 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Theft Charge , Forgery: , Theft Charge , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Cockpit ROA,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK , BROWN , MULTI COLOR SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , GREY SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , GREY BOXERS , BLACK

KNEE BRACE , 2 YELLOW , YELLOW , GREY , GREY RUBBER , 1 BLACK ,

Associate(s): ANDREW ESKINE,

Incident Number(s): 20-0419085,21-0012868,20-9901803,21-0419085,

Name: Lorenzo Jackson

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 10:20 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Illegal Possession Of Stolen T , Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Live Oak DRV,Iowa,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A CALL OF SERVICE AND FOUND IN POSSESSION OF A ITEM THAT DIDNT BELONG TO

HIM

Property: YELLOW SHIRT , BLK PANTS , BLK SOCKS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0344261,21-0344344,

Photo courtesy of damir-spanic-_wamAZ6V0A4-unsplash

Name: Paul A Ball

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 11:18 am

Charge: Hold For Court , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Address: 000 Blk Homeless STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS AND IS A HOLD FOR COURT

Property: GREY SHORTS , WHITE SHIRT , WHITE SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0012863,

Name: Thomas T Tucker Jr

Age: 28

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 9:30 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 1200 Blk Narrow STR,Thibodeaux,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DISTURBANCE AND WAS FOUND TO HAVE ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK , LA ID , BLACK SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , BLACK SHOES , BLUE BOXERS ,

Associate(s): MICHAEL RICHARD,

Incident Number(s): 21-0345037,21-0012867,

Photo courtesy of chuttersnap-fxHqC_unJ-g-unsplash

Name: Tyson J Thibeaux

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Oct 07, 2021 3:53 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts , It Shall Be Unlawful To Knowin , Transactions Involving Proceed , Violation Of

Uniform Controlle , It Is Unlawful To Knowingly/In , Obstruction Of Justice ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN INVESTIGATION AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: BLK SHOES , BLK SHIRT , BLUE SHORTS , KEYS , VOIDED MONEY RECEIPT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0335550,

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Facts About Impaired Driving

Politics Can Be Disheartening, But Pets Are Pure Love

Fantastic Places My Parents Shopped, But Are Gone Now

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System