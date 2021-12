Who Was Arrested? Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Monday, November 29, 2021:

Name: Abram I Landry

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 28, 2021 7:00 am

Charge: Simple Burglary , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Second Degree Murder Charge ,

Arresting Agency: ST LANDRY PARISH SO

Address: 00000 Blk Unknown ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK JACKET , BLACK BOXERS , WHITE SHIRT , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHORTS , BLUE PANTS , BLACK/GRAY

SHOES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0339781,21-0013377,21-0174709,

Name: Arsenio D Mitchell

Age: 38

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 28, 2021 2:47 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK , BLACK , WHITE , GRAY SOCKS , GRAY SOCKS , BLUE PANTS , RED SHIRT , BLUE BOXERS , BLACK SHIRT

, BLACK/WHITE SHOES ,

Associate(s): KEYONA BENJAMIN,

Incident Number(s): 21-0401008,

Name: Calynn R Vallot

Age: 32

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 28, 2021 7:14 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 2500 Blk Robley DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER AN ATLERCATION OCCURED

Property: GREY , 2 GREY , BLUE SHIRT , MULTI COLOR SOCKS , BLACK PANTS , RED SHOES , BLACK HAIRTIE , PINK BRA

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0401189,

Name: Jamarion J Thomas

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 28, 2021 2:15 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Simple Burglary , Criminal Trespass ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 100 Blk Baywood AVE,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK , BLACK , BLACK , 2 GREY SHIRTS , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , GREY BOXERS ,

BLACK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-4000652,21-0401114,

Name: Keyona M Benjamin

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 28, 2021 2:47 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE

Property: BLACK HAIR BONNET , BLACK SLIPPERS , BLUE SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS ,

Associate(s): ARSENIO MITCHELL,

Incident Number(s): 21-0401008,

Name: Odin O Padilla

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 28, 2021 12:31 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt , Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt , Domestic Abuse Aggravated Batt ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Address: 100 Blk Nutchester STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: 2 BLACK , BROWN , RED W/CRACKED SCREEN , BLUE SHIRT , BLUE PANTS , BROWN SHOES , BLACK SOCKS , MULTI

COLOR BOXERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0400587,

Name: Sammie R Sewell

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 28, 2021 10:15 am

Charge: Rapides Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: 4900 Blk Lark LN,Alexandria,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: WHITE SHIRT , BLACK PANTS , BLACK BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SHOES , , YELLOW , , , PINK/

YELLOW CRACKED IN BACK , 2 , WHITE CHARGER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0039979,21-0013379,

Name: William E Mclaughlin

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Nov 28, 2021 6:00 am

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties , Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Domestic Abuse Battery , Warrant/Bench

Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Address: Blk ,Lafayete,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION AND ON ACTIVE WARRANTS

Property: BLACK SLIPPERS , BLACK PANTS , BLACK SHIRT , WHITE SHIRT , PINK CRACKED , BLUE , , , GRAY , BLCK

BANDANA ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 21-0400662,21-0013378,

