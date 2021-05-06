Wildlife & Fisheries Hold ‘Get Out and Fish’ Events

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wants citizens to know that spring and summer are perfect times to enjoy our beautiful outdoors, and there are several programs that families can check out for some fresh air and fun. And after being cooped up for more than a year due to the pandemic, we are ready to get outside, y'all!

According to their website the "Get Out and Fish" program "provides easy and affordable access to quality fishing at locations close to cities and towns. Through this program, LDWF partners with local governments and community organizations to stock community fishing ponds with adult channel catfish in the spring and fall and rainbow trout in the winter, weather permitting." And the good news is, if you have little ones who are interested, kids 15 and under fish for free.

There are several locations in the Acadiana area that offer the program, and they even ask you to check-in when you go fishing so that they can keep track of and replenish the stock. If you are over 16, remember, you must have a license to fish. Some of the other locations for the "Get Out and Fish" program are below, and you can always get more information here.

Turner's Pond, Minden

Elmore D. Mayfield Park, Ruston

Southside Regional Park, Youngsville

Purple Heart Memorial Park, Ragley

Sidney Hutchinson Park, Walker

Joe Brown Park, New Orleans

Bogue Chitto State Park, Franklinton

Forts Randolph & Buhlow State Historic Site, Pineville

Grambling City Park

Kiroli Park, West Monroe

William T. Polk Park, Vidalia

I-10 Park, Jennings

Girard Park, Lafayette

BREC's Burbank Park, Baton Rouge

Zemurray Park, Hammond

Bayou Country Sports Complex, Houma

Parc Natchitoches, Natchitoches