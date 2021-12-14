Will You Help Lafayette Police Identify Robbery Perpetrators?

Lafayette Police are working to figure out who robbed a convenience store on Verot School Road Monday night.

Two men came in armed to the store in the 300 block of Verot School Road, and unfortunately, there is not much information that Lafayette Police have at this time as to what the suspects look like.

Photo courtesy of Lafayette Police Department

They came in, pulled out a gun. They wanted all the money in the cash register. One of the suspects walked around the corner and helped himself to the contents of that cash register.

Photo courtesy of Lafayette Police

Both men then ran away from the store.

Police officials say one suspect had on a red jacket, and the other man had on a white jacket. That is all the information we were given as far as describing these suspects.

Photo courtesy of Lafayette Police

If you have heard anything, or if you believe you saw something at around 8:30 Monday night you are asked to call the Lafayette Police Department. If you prefer you can call the Lafayette Crime Stoppers line at 337-232-TIPS(8477). You can anonymously;y give information if you wish, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be rewarded with money.

Facts About Impaired Driving

Louisiana is 2021's Worst State For Working Moms