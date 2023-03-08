DUSON, La. (KPEL News) - A shooting over the weekend left a man in the hospital and has landed a woman in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened late Sunday night as deputies responded to the shooting in the 400 block of Marigny Circle in Duson around 11:30 p.m.

400 block of Marigny Circle, google maps 400 block of Marigny Circle, google maps loading...

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was sent to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Investigators identified 33-year-old Precious Blanchard as a suspect, arrested her and charged her with Attempted Second Degree Murder. She is still awaiting her court date and sits in jail on a $100,000.00 bond.

Precious Blanchard, LPSO mugshot Precious Blanchard, LPSO mugshot loading...

LPSO says they will continue to investigate and that no further details are being released at this time.