LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - What was an attempted murder case has now turned into a deadly shooting as the victim in a shooting that happened near Lafayette High one school day has died from his injuries.

Get our free mobile app

In a story previously reported by KPEL News, Lafayette Police say James Guillory of the Hub City allegedly shot 38-year-old Colby Mitchell, also of Lafayette, during a verbal altercation on November 27th. The incident happened outside a home in the 200 block of Felicie Drive.

200 block of Felicie Drive, google maps 200 block of Felicie Drive, google maps loading...

Officers responded and aid was rendered to Michell. Because the scene was closely located near LHS, students were sheltered in place for a brief period of time.

At the time, Guillory was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder. Now, with Mitchell's death, he faces the charge of Second Degree Murder while he sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He is still awaiting a court date.