Woman Finds Bottle with Message on Beach, Calls the Man’s Widow

I've taken many walks on many beaches and I've never found a message in a bottle.

I've found lots of bottles, cans, rope, floats, seaweed, driftwood, ice chests, and even coconuts, but never a message in a bottle.

A woman walking on a beach in Florida found a bottle that contained much more than a message, though the message did prompt her to call a man's widow.

Get our free mobile app

Greater Humor Club via Facebook Greater Humor Club via Facebook loading...

According to the story from the Great Humor Club's Facebook page, a woman walking on a beach in Florida found a bottle with a message, some cash, and what appeared to be some sand.

As it turns out, it wasn't sand - it was something much more personal.

The story says that the woman's name is Judi and she owns a hotel on the beach. Each day, she walks the beach picking up any trash that beachcombers may have left or anything that may have washed up.

On this day, the bottle that washed up was something special.

As she picked up the bottle, she noticed the substance that looked like sand, the note, and what appeared to be some cash inside the bottle.

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

The cash turned out to be 2 one-dollar bills. The note contained a short story and a woman's phone number. The sand turned out to be a man's ashes.

As the note reads:

It is the ashes of this woman's husband of 70 years named Gordon. She writes that He loved to travel so she sent him traveling in a bottle with a note and money for someone to call home and tell her where he landed. - via Facebook

The note goes on to say that the bottle was first thrown into the water at Big Pine Key in 2012, and first washed up at Islamorada.

Someone found the bottle and made the call to Gordon's widow in Tennessee, who was quite tickled that someone had found the bottle and read the note, and actually made the call.

Greater Humor Club via Facebook Greater Humor Club via Facebook loading...

Those people then added another note to the bottle and sent Gordon on to his next adventure.

His next adventure brought him to Judi at Key Colony, Florida.

Judi read the note, made the call to Gordon's very excited widow, and then changed things up a bit:

Judi added her note, we put him in a rum bottle (you know added a little fun to his trip) with the three notes. We added another dollar in case Gordon travels far and a long-distance call is needed.

I'm sure that whoever finds the bottle won't need that extra dollar, but it was a nice gesture.

Greater Humor Club via Facebook Greater Humor Club via Facebook loading...

Before Gordon's bottle is dispatched for its next journey, he'll get a little celebration thrown in his honor before the bottle sails:

We will be having a memorial service or celebration of his life on our beach before sending him off on his travels.

Sounds like a great reason for a bonfire on the beach!

Greater Humor Club via Facebook Greater Humor Club via Facebook loading...

Bon voyage, Gordon!

Fun Day Trips Close to Acadiana