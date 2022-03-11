Woman Scams New Iberia Car Dealership Out of $100K

New Iberia Police are looking for a woman who scammed a dealership in their town to the tune of $100,000.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said that Shawntell Rena Romero wrote a fake check to purchase three vehicles worth $100K from a local dealership.

When the dealership went to process the check, it was returned as fraud.

Hughes said that Romero may still be in the area and is known for driving a black Chrysler 300 with a temp tag.

Warrants have been issued for Romero on charges of monetary instrument abuse and three counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Authorities are asking anyone who knows where Shawntell Rena Romero is to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477).