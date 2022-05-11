Woman Uses Toddler to Steal $300 Worth of Meat From New Orleans Grocery Store

New Orleans Police are looking for a woman who they say stole hundreds of dollars of food from a local grocery store.

Now, that on its own, unfortunately, is not all that uncommon or strange. However, it's the woman's "accomplice" that has many alarmed.

The woman used a very young child to help her steal the groceries and it was all recorded by the store's surveillance.

The incident happened at the Oak Park Save A Lot in New Orleans on May 2 around 7:30 pm. Security footage shows the theft of approximately $300 worth of meat. A child can be seen walking behind the woman, also carrying some of the stolen food.

According to media reports, a store employee caught up to the child before they were able to leave the store. The employee then asked the child to give the stolen goods back and was able to retrieve the food before the child ran back outside to their mother.

NOPD says they have no identifiable suspects or known motive at this time. They are asking if anyone knows who is in the video to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.