Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Our Colorado relatives recently visited the family in Rayne and Lafayette. It's been a while since they've visited Louisiana, but they've become accustomed to the words and phrases we use, even if they have no idea what we're talking about. Most of the time, they just smile and nod politely.

I've compiled a short list of some of the words and phrases that Cajuns use that are confusing if you aren't fortunate enough to live in God's country. We know several others could be included, but we don't want to overwhelm anyone.

A Guide to Louisiana Slang You Should Know Before Visiting the Bayou State You don't need to know French to visit Louisiana. Truthfully, not many of the people that live here do. But if you plan to take a trip to the Bayou State and don't understand the slang, you'll likely hear "pauvre bete" and a few terms that sound strange. Here's a handy guide that may help you cut through the confusion of the Cajun vernacular. Gallery Credit: Tracy Wirtz