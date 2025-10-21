New Orleans officials say rumors of shots fired inside the Smoothie King Center after NBA YoungBoy’s second sold-out show were false.

According to FOX 8, Police and Louisiana State Troopers quickly investigated reports circulating online Monday night, confirming there was no evidence of gunfire or injuries following the Baton Rouge rapper’s long-awaited Louisiana homecoming.

As a matter of fact, throughout the weekend, official and law enforcement sources reported no major incidents, no ejections, and, based on reports, no gun violence in the city over the two nights of sold-out shows from NBA Youngboy.

Roughly 400 law enforcement officers were stationed around the arena for the weekend shows, one of the city’s largest deployments for a concert event.

NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick personally oversaw the scene as armored vehicles, drones, and mounted units helped manage massive crowds throughout downtown New Orleans.

Fans Split on Police Response

While some concertgoers said the heavy police presence made them feel safer, others called it “overkill.”

“I feel like it was unnecessary,” said attendee Ariel Daniels. “Four hundred is a lot.”

Still, others credited the overwhelming law enforcement presence for keeping the peace during both nights of performances, a better look than previous incidents at some of YoungBoy’s shows in other cities.

False Alarm Causes Brief Chaos Outside Venue

The only real disruption came before Monday night’s show, when some fans were seen rushing the arena doors, prompting Smoothie King Center staff to temporarily lock down entrances. Eyewitnesses described scenes of fans banging on windows, with some assuming the lockdown was due to violence inside.

NOPD later clarified that the commotion was unrelated to any violent act and that the false report of shots fired likely stemmed from confusion during the brief lockdown.

A Peaceful Homecoming for NBA YoungBoy

Despite social media buzz and heightened security, both nights of concerts ended without major incidents. Sunday night even saw fans swarming the rapper on the streets of New Orleans as he casually walked the CBD with little visible security, a moment fans called “surreal.”

This marked NBA YoungBoy’s first performance on Louisiana soil in seven years, and by all accounts, it was a successful and safe return for one of music's biggest stars.