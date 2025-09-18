Youngsville drivers can expect smoother commutes starting this week. Mayor Ken Ritter announced Thursday that two lanes of the previously closed section of Youngsville Highway are officially open to traffic. The lanes had been closed since June as part of the city’s ongoing roadway improvement project.

“Reopening two lanes is another great milestone in this project, but more work lies ahead,” Ritter said.

“Each phase moves us closer to delivering a safer, more efficient roadway that will serve Youngsville well into the future.”

Intersection Remains Closed

While traffic is now flowing in both directions, not everything is complete. The intersection at Ivy Cottage and Youngsville Highway will remain closed until drainage work is finished.

City officials also warned drivers to expect uneven surfaces in some spots until the final asphalt layer is placed across all sections of the roadway.

What’s Next for the Project

Crews are still working on drainage and curb installation on the west side of the highway, along with base preparation for the additional lanes.

Once that section is completed, construction will shift toward the stretch from Heart D Farm to Ambassador, followed by work from Fortune to Griffin Road.

City leaders are encouraging drivers to remain cautious while navigating through the active construction zones.

“Thank you for your patience and for driving with caution as we continue this progress,” Ritter added.