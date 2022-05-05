Youngsville Man Who Walks 17 Miles Daily to Work at Popeyes Surprised With New Electric Bike

A Youngsville man will have an easier time getting to work thanks to the generosity of our local community.

Lane Boudreaux says he would sometimes see a man walking down the road during his commute—and one day, as it was starting to get dark outside, he decided to pull over and ask the guy if he needed a ride. He found out that the man was actually walking to and from work—but what he told Boudreaux next would shock him.

The man told Boudreaux that he walks to and from his job at Popeyes on Pinhook every day. When he works the late shift, he doesn't get home until almost 3 a.m.

When Boudreaux brought the man home, he realized that he lived 17 miles from the Popeyes. From that point on, Boudreaux would give the man a ride anytime that he saw him.

He said his feet hurt so bad from walking there and back his legs stay in pain. I’ve been giving him rides to and from work whenever I see him.

The man used to have a bike, which made things a little easier to get to and from work—but that wasn't the case anymore.

He had a bike. He caught a blowout so he walked to Walmart get a tire and when he got back to work they stole his bike.

Impressed by the discipline it takes to make that walk to and from work every day, Boudreaux decided to set up a fundraiser to get the man his own reliable bike as well as a lock so that it doesn't get stolen again.

Once the donations began to pour in, Boudreaux began to look at electric bikes to make his trip even easier. Soon, he would be headed to Popeyes on Pinhook with a surprise for his new friend.

The man's co-workers were initially confused as to what was going on.

Once they realized what was happening, they were almost brought to tears by the generosity.

Boudreaux surprised the man with his very own electric bike and he was at a loss for words.

He also hooked him up with the leftover cash from the fundraiser and an opportunity for him to get some extra work as well.

If you see him in traffic, give him some room as he will surely be enjoying his new bike.

Hats off to Lane and everyone who gave this guy a hand up in life. Just an example of how community and social media can come together to do special things.