DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (KPEL-AM) - Louisiana State Police say a Denham Springs teen was killed on early Sunday morning, April 27, 2025, after he was struck while riding his bike.

The crash happened just after 1:20 am on Sunday on LA 1026 near Magnolia Boulevard.

Authorities said Matthew Temple was riding his Huffy bike west in the westbound lane when, for unknown reasons, a 2008 Dodge Dart, traveling in the same direction, hit him from behind.

LSP said Temple was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt.

Police collected routine toxicology samples as part of their investigation, which remains ongoing.

