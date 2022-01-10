Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade 2022: Here’s What You Need to Know

The City of Youngsville is gearing up for Mardi Gras 2022, and here is what we know so far.

The Annual Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade will be held on February 26, 2022 at 11am, and parade organizers are still taking applications for entries. Interested parties can submit an application for a permit for a float, a dance team, or an individual vehicle.

This year's parade, according to a post from the City of Youngsville, will coincide with an NCAA Collegiate Softball Tournament, featuring a game between the Ragin' Cajuns and the University of Alabama's Crimson Tide.

There will be 10 collegiate softball teams in town for the tournament, and the City of Youngsville has extended an invitation for all of those teams to take part in the parade. It is our hope that many of you can make it to the parade and to the tournament to welcome these student-athletes to Acadiana.

This year's parade route has not changed and will begin on Chemin Metairie at Savoy Road at the Youngsville Sports Complex. From there, the parade will travel north to the Veteran's Memorial Roundabout and then turn east along Young Street. A turn south at the roundabout at Bonin Road will take the parade along the back side of Sugarmill Pond toward Dewey's, and then around the curve to head toward City Hall. At the Lafayette Street Roundabout, the parade will head south toward St. Anne Church, then on to Church Street and Railroad Street, and end where it began at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The parade will feature a family-friendly alcohol-free zone in the median of Chemin Metairie near its intersection with Savoy Road right at the beginning of the parade, and there will be portable restrooms stationed all along the parade route.

The Youngsville Chief of Police, Rickey Boudreaux, reminds people that there will be several road closures on the morning of the parade to ensure maximum safety for the high volume of pedestrians attending the event. The announced closures will begin at 9:30 am on the morning of the parade at the following locations:

Hwy. 92/Verot School Rd.

Savoy Rd/Decon Rd.

Chemin Metairie/Guillott Rd.

Hwy. 89/Fortune Rd.

Bonin Rd./Fortune Rd.

Chemin Metairie/Fortune Rd.

Not listed here are the intersections that are along the parade route that will be affected. If you live in a neighborhood that buts up against the route, you may want to check with the Youngsville Police Department for information concerning access to your home or property.

If you plan on attending the parade, please bring friends and family and have a great time!

