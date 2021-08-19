Zoosiana Has 2 New Lion Cubs; Help Name Them

Zoosiana just received two new lion cubs, and they are looking for your help naming them.

The lion cubs, one male and one female, were born in May, and they've already begun to put smiles on faces when people visit the lion habitat at Zoosiana in Broussard.

Zoosiaina is open daily from 9 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon, weather permitting, and guests are encouraged to get a good look at them so they can recommend the "purrfect" names!

Photo Courtesy of Zoosiana

In the past, the zoo has chosen names that fit right in to the Heart of Acadiana, with Cajun-inspired names like File' and Jolie.

HOW CAN I HELP NAME THE CUBS AT ZOOSIANA?

To make your name suggestion(s), just go to Zoosiana's social media pages and comment on the posts announcing the arrival of the cute cubs. After the staff at the zoo collects several suggestions, it will offer the top three up for a public vote.

ABOUT THE CUBS

In the press release from Zoosiana about the arrival of the cubs, we learn more about the two newcomers:

The two energetic cubs are playful and busy exploring their new habitat, and take frequent cat naps in their den! Zoosiana's animal care team is taking great care of these young lions and provides a specialized feeding program - one that will grow in size just like the cubs!

Photo Courtesy of Zoosiana

ABOUT ZOOSIANA

If you'd like to see the cubs in person, head to Zoosiana, located on Highway 90 at its intersection with Ambassador Caffery in Broussard. Stretching across 42-acres, Zoosiana offers the spirit of adventure right here at home. Stroll along the bamboo-shaded pathways to see and learn about amazing animals like giraffes, lions, birds, reptiles, tigers, monkeys, and of course, alligators! Fun for the whole family, take a ride on the Safari Express Train or find new treasures at Jungle George’s Good Timing Gem Mine. Open 9 am to 5 pm daily, weather permitting. Learn more on Facebook, Instagram, or Zoosiana.com.