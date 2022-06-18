1.4 Million Circuit Breakers Recalled Over Fire Hazard Concern

A massive electrical panel and breaker box recall, to the tune of 1.4 million, has been issued over thermal and fire hazard concerns.

Unsplash Via Troy Bridges Unsplash Via Troy Bridges loading...

Nationwide Breaker Box Recall

Schneider Electric USA is recalling 1.4 million circuit-breaker boxes over concerns over the boxes overheating and catching on fire.

The Schneider Electric USA boxes were sold around the U.S. at Home Depot, Lowe's, and more as well as online from February 2020 through January 2022 according to CBSnews.com.

Panels and boxes may have also been used by a home builder or electrical contractor.

From CBSnews.com -

"The recall includes boxes manufactured in the U.S. between February 2020 and January 20222 with date codes between 200561 and 220233. Circuit-breaker boxes with covers that were made between December 2019 and March 2022 are also included in the recall."

Schneider Electric says they will offer free inspection and/or repair for the recalled product.



If you have questions or concerns, you can call the company's toll-free customer care line at 1-888-778-2733; option 2,1,4 from 8 AM-8 PM EST.

You can read the full recall notice at se.com.