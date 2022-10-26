10 Scariest Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes

We are less than a week out from Halloween and the spooky vibes are getting better and better. All of the decorations and early costume parties have everyone in the spirit.

What we can't forget about on Halloween night is figuring out which scary movie we want to watch to make sure we get the full feel of the holiday.

If you are looking for the scariest of the scary movies, Rotten Tomatoes has made its own list of the 10 scariest horror movies that you will want to add to your watch list.

10. IT (2017)

9. Insidious

8. Sinister

7. Halloween (1978)

6. The Ring

5. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

4. The Shining

3. The Conjuring (2013)

2. Hereditary

1. The Exorcist (1973)

These might be the movies you'll want to watch after the kids go to bed. You can also eat some of their trick-or-treat candy while you do (just don't get caught).

I won't lie, there are a few movies on this list that I still have nightmares about.

Are any of these on your watch list? Do you have any movies that you think should have made the top 10?