$100,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Louisiana for Memorial Day Draw

As nice of a day as Memorial Day was, at least weatherwise around Louisiana, someone's "day after Memorial Day" is going to be even better. That's because there was a big money winner sold in Louisiana for last night's drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery game.

Dylan Nolte via Unsplash.com

Just for clarity's sake, there was no big jackpot winner in last night's drawing. That money will continue to grow ahead of Wednesday's drawing. Game officials estimate that the top prize in Powerball will be $168 million when the ping pong balls drop on Wednesday night.

The multi-state lottery game has not had a big jackpot winner since April 30th. At that time a top prize of over $473 million was claimed by a single ticket that matched all the numbers necessary to claim the jackpot.

If you didn't get to see last night's drawing. Here's how the ping pong balls bounced just before 10 pm Louisiana time last night.

If you didn't get to watch the drawing here's how the numbers fell, according to the Powerball website.

27 28 51 68 69 Powerball 22 Powerplay x2.

Louisiana Lottery officials say a single ticket sold in Louisiana for last night's drawing matched four of the five white-ball numbers. The ticket also matched the Powerball correctly too. The ticket purchaser opted in on the Powerplay option as well. So, that means that ticket is worth $100,000 by rule.

Alexander Mils via Unsplash.com

According to the Big Wins in Lousiana page, the ticket was purchased at a Winn Dixie Store in the Greater New Orleans area. In fact, the Winn-Dixie is listed as being at 9701 Chef Menteur Highway. The holder of that ticket will need to contact Louisiana Lottery officials to see what steps need to be taken to claim the $100,000 prize.

By the way, a $10,000 Mega Millions winner sold in New Orleans for the December 14th drawing is set to expire in 12 days. If you're holding that ticket you'll need to redeem it before June 12th to claim your $10,000 prize.

