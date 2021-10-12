10th Annual Shake Your Trail Feather Happening This Weekend

The TECHE Project is hosting its 10th annual “Shake Your Trail Feather” Festival on Saturday, October 16, 2021. This event is a celebration of the Bayou Tech Paddle Trail at Parc des Ponts in Breaux Bridge.

Due to covid concerns, this year's event will be just the Paddle Parade. There will be a lunch service from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Parc des Ponts. There will also be a raffle that will take place at 1 pm for those who can show proof of vaccination. The Paddle Parade will go from Poche Bridge Country Club to Parc des Ponts in Breaux Bridge.

Tickets to the Paddle Parade are limited so be sure to get them before the event. You can register for the event on Eventbrite and they cost $10 each. There will also be two bands that will accompany the paddlers on the parade, Amis du Teche and the UL Cajun Band Ensemble.

Townsquare Media/ Southside Park boat launch (Photo by Julie Hebert)

Please note that the registration fee of $10 does not include Kayak rental or lunch.

For more information, you can email techeproject@gmail.com.

Nature Trails in Acadiana the Entire Family Can Enjoy

*What Makes Acadiana Such a Great Place to Live