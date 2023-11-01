There is a lot of interesting real estate available in and around Lafayette Parish, from the most expensive to the most interesting. If you're in the market for something upscale, Lafayette has a lot to choose from.

Currently, there are 11 homes available in the $1 million range ($990,000 to $1.1 million), and every of them looks pretty nice. There are some older homes (at least one is over a century old) and some new developments. But what they all have in common is their availability in Lafayette.

If that's not your speed, don't forget that the most expensive home in Lafayette is still available.