11th Annual Shake Your Trail Feather is This Month

The TECHE Project is hosting its 11th annual “Shake Your Trail Feather” Festival: A celebration on the Bayou Teche Paddle Trail on Saturday, October 22, 2022. This event is a celebration of the Bayou Tech Paddle Trail at Parc des Ponts in Breaux Bridge.

This year there will be two options for those who decide to partake in the event.

Option A is the typical 4.5 mi./2 hr. paddle to Parc des Ponts in Breaux Bridge.

Option B is a longer 6.5 mi./2.45 hr. paddle to Lil’s on the Teche in Breaux Bridge.

Tickets for this year's event are $15 for adults, and $10 for children 12 and under before the day of the event. On the day of the event, the prices will go up to $18 for adults and $12 for children. Both prices do include the festival pin.

There will be two bands that will accompany the paddlers down the bayou. They will provide music and entertainment as the paddlers make their way down the bayou.

There will also be several other activities on the day of the event. You can expect lunch to be served, plenty of drinks, merchandise sales, kid's activities, and of course live music from Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express until 2 pm.

For more information on the parade and watercraft, you can visit the official parade website.

Please note that the registration fee does not include Kayak rental or lunch.

For more information, you can email techeproject@gmail.com.

