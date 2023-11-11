A 16-year-old male was shot in the face on Friday, November 10, 2023, in the 200 block of Francis Prejean Road in Duson, Louisiana.

According to the Duson Police Department, the shooting is still under investigation and very few details have been confirmed thus far as they investigate in conjunction with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said one person received a gunshot wound to the face and was initially taken by ambulance to Oschner's Lafayette General Hospital where he was stabilized.

He was later transported to a Baton Rouge area hospital where he underwent surgery and will remain heavily sedated with additional surgeries expected in the coming days, according to doctors.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

While very little information about the incident has been released, investigators did say they recovered the gun used near the area of the shooting.

According to the Duson Police Department, several persons are being questioned about the incident, but no suspects or persons of interest are being sought at this time.

Authorities will release updates on the case once more information is confirmed.

In the press release, Duson Police Chief Kip Judice encouraged all residents to exercise gun safety and responsible ownership of handguns.