Summer is upon us and that means that blood is in need all over the country, but especially here in Lafayette. To help combat the low levels of blood Vitalant is hosting the 16th annual Race Against the Clock Blood Drive.

The 16th annual Race Against the Clock Blood Drive is taking place on Thursday, July 8 from 7 am to 7 pm and on Friday, July 9 from 7 am to 4 pm. This event will be held at a new location, the WestLine Event Center, 325 Apollo Road in Scott – near the roundabout, not far from I-10

The Race Against the Clock blood Drive helps maintain the summer blood supply during this critical timeframe. With fewer donors and a higher need for blood, summer is a historically tough time for blood centers nationwide- but this summer we are seeing especially scary numbers.

In order to make sure you have a spot, appointments are strongly encouraged! You can make your appointment here or call 877-258-4825 to schedule your appointment time.

Right now there is a critical need for Type O blood, both positive and negative. O Negative is the type of blood that emergency personnel gives when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type. Along with a critical need for blood, there is also a critical need for platelets right now. Anyone who has a blood type of O positive and negative is encouraged to donate this Thursday and Friday.

All participating donors will be entered to win one of three Geaux Local gift packages, a 1-year membership to hampr and $100 in laundry credit, a Pandora bracelet and charm, or a Kendra Scott jewelry set. Plus, all donors will receive a Vitalant T-shirt and coupons from McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.

What do you need to bring with you to your donation:

Please bring a picture ID with you to your donation and eat a hearty meal and drink plenty of water prior to your donation.

If you are on any medications or have traveled outside of the country that does not necessarily mean that you cannot donate! Bring with you to your donation the names of your medications and why you are on them and know the locations of where you traveled outside of the country.

If you have received the COVID-19 vaccine, you are still eligible to donate with no waiting period.

Face coverings are required for all donors and staff who are not vaccinated.

