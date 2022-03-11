18-Wheeler Driver Accused of Hitting Fire Truck Arrested

The truck driver accused of hitting a fire truck and forcing a firefighter to jump off an Interstate 10 overpass is facing multiple charges.

Nathan Martin, of West, Mississippi, was arrested late Thursday and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He is facing vehicular negligent injuring, OWI, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and open container charges.

As our Bernadette Lee reported late last night, Lafayette firefighters were assisting Lafayette police in working a major crash on Interstate 10 West near Louisiana Avenue. According to police, an 18-wheeler driven by Martin struck a fire truck parked on the highway. One of the firefighters jumped out of the way and off the overpass to avoid being hit, falling 20 feet to the ground below.

That firefighter is now in critical condition in an area hospital.

As of this publication, Martin's initial court date has not been set.

