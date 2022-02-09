19 Straight Up Facts About Louisiana That You Just Can’t Argue

The state of Louisiana. When you hear the word Louisiana what do you think of? I would imagine those thoughts would be based on your personal experience with the place. A lot of people when we mention Louisiana have their thoughts gravitate straight to the Big Easy. Yeah, New Orleans is a place a lot of us know, but it's more about New Orleans than it is about Louisiana.

Like most states, Louisiana is made up of mostly small towns and rural areas. However, our culture spans not only physical miles but sometimes the difference between life in north Louisiana compared to south Louisiana is like looking at two distinct and different countries.

South Louisiana is known for more of the romantic side of Louisiana culture. Along and south of I-10 residents are more in tune with the joie de vivre. Meanwhile, in north Louisiana and parts of southwest Louisiana, we might as well just call it Texas. Not that there is anything wrong with that, it's just the cultural differences between these geographical regions of the state is really quite evident.

And while there are enough differences between Monroe and Morgan City and Shreveport and Slidell there are more than enough similarities that do make us all Louisiana Proud or in some cases, Louisiana embarrassed. But enough about our government and the way they allegedly run the state.