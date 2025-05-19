Highlights:

Savoie's Cajun Foods celebrates 70 years of family tradition in Opelousas

The company has grown from a backyard smokehouse to a Cajun kitchen staple

A 2018 fire nearly shut it down, but the family rebuilt and expanded

Savoie's sausage, roux, and other products are key ingredients in South Louisiana cooking

The brand continues to grow, with a new generation taking the reins

Savoie’s at 70: How a Backyard Smokehouse Became a Cajun Icon

From fire to flavor, the iconic Cajun brand celebrates a milestone anniversary.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) — For seven decades, the name "Savoie's" has meant one thing to Cajuns across South Louisiana: real-deal flavor. From the roux that starts your gumbo to the sausage that spices up your jambalaya, the Opelousas-based company has quietly become one of the cornerstones of Acadiana cuisine.

It all started in 1955 with Eula Savoie, a woman with a smoker in her backyard and a roux recipe worth bottling. She wasn’t trying to build an empire—she just wanted to help folks put a good meal on the table. And somehow, that small-time hustle turned into a full-blown staple of Cajun kitchens across the region.

Today, Savoie's Cajun Foods employs nearly 200 people and ships products nationwide. They offer everything from boudin to ready-made gumbo base, and their signature smoked sausage is still one of the most popular in the region.

Built on Flavor and Family

A lot can change in 70 years, but the backbone of Savoie's hasn't. It’s still a family-run business, now supported by a new generation that grew up stirring roux and sealing sausage packs. That deep-rooted connection to tradition is what’s kept the brand strong through the decades.

"We have employees that have been here for 20, 30 and 40 years," Savoie's marketing manager, Michelle Bergeron, said at a press event. "And its also been 70 years of loyalty from our customers, who have made our food a staple in their households for a very long time. We're now in our third generation, and it's still all about bringing authentic, real Cajun food to households.

Now it's been passed on to Ms. Eula's daughter, and hopefully on to her granddaughter and their grandchildren after that," Bergeron continued. "And so, the focus on what it means to be family, and be authentic, has stayed the same, and we're very proud of that."

Instead of chasing trends, Savoie's has doubled down on what made it great in the first place: simple, authentic Cajun flavor made with care. That mindset has allowed the company to grow without losing the soul that made it special.

Why Savoie’s Matters to Cajun Cooking

Cajun cooking isn't just about ingredients—it's about tradition, and few brands represent that better than Savoie's. Their products have become staples in kitchens from Lafayette to Lake Charles. For many home cooks, it's not gumbo unless it starts with Savoie's roux.

That brand trust has earned Savoie's a loyal following over the decades, and their continued presence in local stores and national retailers alike shows how a regional brand can thrive without losing its identity.

What’s Next for Savoie’s

Now in its 70th year, Savoie's is focusing on the future. A new generation of the Savoie family is taking on leadership roles, exploring expanded product lines, and working to get more Cajun food into kitchens across the country.

But through all the growth and change, one thing remains the same: Savoie's is still about feeding families the way Eula did back in 1955—with heart, heritage, and a whole lot of flavor.

Where to Buy Savoie’s

Savoie's products are available at grocery stores across Louisiana and can also be ordered online at savoiesfoods.com. Whether you’re stocking up for gumbo season or just craving a taste of home, there’s never been a better time to support one of Acadiana’s most iconic food brands.