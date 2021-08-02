$2 Million Louisiana Lotto Ticket Sold In Kinder
I think Kinder was the only place I didn't buy a Lotto ticket in Louisiana. When I saw the jackpot over a million dollars a few weeks ago I knew I had to get in on the action.
I'm fairly new to playing the lottery game, only playing a handful of times in my life. The hardest I every played was when the Powerball or Megamillions jackpot, I can't remember which one, a few years ago was over a billion dollars.
Remeber I'm a Radio DJ, so instead of playing my customary two quick picks, I would play three and when I was feeling really frisky maybe even venture into four quick picks.
The Louisiana Lottery announced that the winning Louisiana Lotto ticket was sold at Tobacco Plus No. 9 in Kinder.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions and the Powerball are so huge, I think from now on I will only play the Louisiana Lotto. With only Louisiana residents being selected as winners the odds, even though still huge, are a whole lot better of winning.
The only thing I need to consider now is if I will pick my own numbers or just let the computer pick them. A report I saw says that 70% of winning lottery tickets come from quick pick. I think I may play two sets of numbers, one that is picked by me and the other by the computer.
At the time of writing this article, a winner hasn't came forward yet. So if you bought your ticket at Tobacco Plus No. 9 in Kinder, double check your tickets, the winner numbers are 04-08-15-19-23-27.
Congrats to the winner of the Louisiana Lotto, that is some life changing money right there and if invested properly generations of their family can reap the benefits too.
