Iconic Pont Breaux’s Cajun Restaurant in Breaux Bridge Has Closed

A legendary restaurant in Acadiana has closed its doors for good. Pont Breaux's Cajun Restaurant announced on social media over the weekend that they've decided to close the restaurant permanently.

In the post, the owners attributed the closure to the rise in food costs along with a lack of kitchen staffing.

It has been a tough few months for the family who owns Pont Breaux's. The patriarch of that family, Randy Leblanc, passed away in May.

Of course, many remember that Pont Breaux's started as the iconic Mulate's, which originally opened in 1980.

Then long-time Mulate's manager Jimmy LaGrange and his business partner Randy LeBlanc bought the restaurant in 2011 and renamed it Pont Breaux's Cajun Restaurant.

Over the years the restaurant has been known for its delicious Cajun food. However, the establishment was equally notorious for its live Cajun and Zydeco bands that kept folks on the dance floor.

Recently, the restaurant has been the home of the Swamp 'n' Roll television show which airs locally on KDCG-TV.